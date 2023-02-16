Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) – Three local urgent care centers in Hampden County will soon be closing their doors.

Baystate Health said Thursday that they and Shields Health have made the joint decision to end urgent care services at centers in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Feeding Hills on March 31.

Baystate Health will continue to offer walk-in appointments and services at Baystate Convenient Care locations at 3400 Main Street in Springfield, 325B King Street in Northampton, and 40 Wright Street in Palmer.

“The difficult but necessary decision to close these jointly-owned urgent care centers is reflective of the fact that like most of our health care colleagues across the nation, we are struggling with staff shortages and these urgent care sites are no exception,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack in a statement.

Impacted employees will given the opportunity to find a role within Baystate Health or apply for an open position at Shields Health. Baystate Health added that “everything possible” will be done to support those employees, including job fairs in Westfield and Longmeadow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Rep. Orlando Ramos announces his race for Springfield Mayor
Representative Orlando Ramos running for Springfield mayor
Holyoke Police make arrest, seize gun and drugs following Dwight Street search
Holyoke Police make arrest, seize gun and drugs following Dwight Street search
Springfield Police seized this gun from a State Street residence on February 16, 2023
2 arrested, gun and several EBT cards seized in Springfield traffic stop
MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield announces reopenings, new hours for some restaurants and amenities