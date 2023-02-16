Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers

(WGGB/WSHM) – Three local urgent care centers in Hampden County will soon be closing their doors.

Baystate Health said Thursday that they and Shields Health have made the joint decision to end urgent care services at centers in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Feeding Hills on March 31.

Baystate Health will continue to offer walk-in appointments and services at Baystate Convenient Care locations at 3400 Main Street in Springfield, 325B King Street in Northampton, and 40 Wright Street in Palmer.

“The difficult but necessary decision to close these jointly-owned urgent care centers is reflective of the fact that like most of our health care colleagues across the nation, we are struggling with staff shortages and these urgent care sites are no exception,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack in a statement.

Impacted employees will given the opportunity to find a role within Baystate Health or apply for an open position at Shields Health. Baystate Health added that “everything possible” will be done to support those employees, including job fairs in Westfield and Longmeadow.

