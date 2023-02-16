Chicopee man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a Chicopee man pled guilty to child pornography charges in federal court in Springfield, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

We’re told that in December of 2020, 36-year-old Michael Geoffroy used a minor to create two videos and two images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Officials confirmed Geoffroy distributed many videos and images in a group chat on that same day. When Geoffroy was arrested the next day, his cellphone was searched, and he was found with possession of over 100 videos and images depicting CSAM.

Geoffroy was initially indicted by a federal grad jury on January 2021.

Geoffroy has pled guilty to three charges of sexual exploitation of a child that includes; three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni has scheduled the sentencing for June 8, 2023.

