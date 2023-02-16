As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses

Bankrate.com: 43% of users don’t know their credit card interest rate
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - One in three U.S. adults are now carrying credit card debt month to month, according to a Bankrate.com survey, a 29% increase over last year.

Even in a time of record high debt, the same study found 43% of credit card users don’t know their interest rates.

Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman said those with credit card debt said the survey showed a lot of people in debt are chasing rewards.

“Cash back is actually the favorite credit card feature of all Americans, including those with credit card debt,” Rossman said. “It doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest just to get 2% cash back.”

Rossman shared several strategies to combat credit card debt:

  • Look up the interest rates on all of your cards
  • Create a realistic plan to pay off all of your cards
  • Try to stop using your card with the highest interest rate
  • Don’t purchase items for the cash back benefit alone
  • Consider getting a 0% balance transfer card and move debt to it
  • Also research the option of a personal loan at a lower interest rate to combine and pay off the total debt

If you need help dealing with debt, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has free resources available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal of loss in Arizona governor’s race
This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief at Ohio train derailment site: ‘trust the government’
East Palestine residents are getting increasingly worried about the toxic chemicals from the...
EPA chief tours Ohio train site, speaks to residents