Detectives find man accused of murder hiding under the bed, police say

Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022....
Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TULSA, Ok. (Gray News) – Detectives in Tulsa found a man accused of first degree murder hiding under a bed Monday morning, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a woman looking for her cat stumbled across human remains in a neighbor’s backyard where a shed burned down in September 2022.

Authorities were called to investigate the remains around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Through the investigation, detectives identified Devin Scrivner as a suspect in the case.

When officials found Scrivner hiding under a bed, he confessed to taking part in a homicide last fall where the remains were found, police said in a statement.

According to police, Scrivner also admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover the crime.

The identity of the homicide victim is pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

It is unclear if the woman found her missing cat.

