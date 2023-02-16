Dr. Javier Reyes chosen as next chancellor of UMass Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Board of Trustees have voted on who will soon lead the Amherst campus.

At a board meeting Thursday, they voted to appoint Dr. Javier Reyes as chancellor of UMass Amherst, which follows the recommendation of Reyes’ appointment by UMass President Marty Meehan.

Reyes, 48, currently serves as the interim chancellor of Univerity of Illinois Chicago (UIC) and previously served as their provost and vice chancellor of student affairs. Before joining UIC, he was dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University.

UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Stephen Karam said in a statement:

“Dr. Reyes understands that UMass Amherst is the Commonwealth’s indispensable education and research engine...From the very beginning, we were determined to find a special leader who could build on all that has been accomplished over the past decade and help drive our flagship campus even higher. We have found that exact person in Dr. Javier Reyes.”

Reyes will be the first Hispanic to lead UMass Amherst. The search for a new chancellor began in July 2022 after Kumble Subbaswamy announced that he would be retiring at the end of June 2023 after 11 years as chancellor.

“His prior experience at two land-grant flagships, his record of assembling and leading collaborative teams, his temperament, and his friendly personality all bode well for the continuation of UMass Amherst’s progress and impact into the future,” Subbaswamy said of Reyes.

