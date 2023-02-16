Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The race for mayor in Springfield is shaping up to be a challenge between city leaders. The field of candidates grew on Thursday with the addition of current state legislator Orlando Ramos. He is facing two Springfield city councilors and a local doctor who grew up in the city.

Orlando Ramos, Jesse Lederman, Justin Hurst, and Dr. David Ciampi are now the four candidates who have officially thrown their names in the hat in the race for mayor of Springfield. All of them are eyeing the seat filled by the longest serving mayor in the city, Domenic Sarno, who is expected to seek re-election.

“I have a proven track record as a city councilor and as a state representative…I’m very confident. My message is going to resonate with a lot of people,” Ramos said.

He is well known in the community as an elected official. It’s something Hurst and Lederman have as well as current city council members.

“It’s good for the city of Springfield. I welcome State Representative Ramos into the race the same way I welcome Dave Ciampi,” Hurst said.

“My team and I remain focused on building our campaign and working to spread our message across the city of Springfield,” Lederman added.

However, what do these candidates need to do to win over voters? Western New England University Political Science Professor Tim Vercelotti told Western Mass News that some of the topics the candidates may focus on.

“It’s about municipal services, it’s about the cost of living. You won’t see much in the way of culture wars,” Vercelotti said.

Vercelotti added that he hasn’t seen a mayoral race with this many candidates for years and told us name recognition will be a big factor in making it past the primary.

“If you look back on past preliminary elections, voter turnout is really low. It’s about seven-and-a-half percent in 2019, so you don’t have to get a lot of votes. You just have to get more than the third, fourth, and fifth place finishers,” Vercelotti explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has told us he intends to run for a seventh term. However, an official announcement has not yet been made.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.