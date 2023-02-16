Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield

Four people had announced their candidacy for mayor of Springfield as of February 16, 2023.
Four people had announced their candidacy for mayor of Springfield as of February 16, 2023.(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The race for mayor in Springfield is shaping up to be a challenge between city leaders. The field of candidates grew on Thursday with the addition of current state legislator Orlando Ramos. He is facing two Springfield city councilors and a local doctor who grew up in the city.

Orlando Ramos, Jesse Lederman, Justin Hurst, and Dr. David Ciampi are now the four candidates who have officially thrown their names in the hat in the race for mayor of Springfield. All of them are eyeing the seat filled by the longest serving mayor in the city, Domenic Sarno, who is expected to seek re-election.

“I have a proven track record as a city councilor and as a state representative…I’m very confident. My message is going to resonate with a lot of people,” Ramos said.

He is well known in the community as an elected official. It’s something Hurst and Lederman have as well as current city council members.

“It’s good for the city of Springfield. I welcome State Representative Ramos into the race the same way I welcome Dave Ciampi,” Hurst said.

“My team and I remain focused on building our campaign and working to spread our message across the city of Springfield,” Lederman added.

However, what do these candidates need to do to win over voters? Western New England University Political Science Professor Tim Vercelotti told Western Mass News that some of the topics the candidates may focus on.

“It’s about municipal services, it’s about the cost of living. You won’t see much in the way of culture wars,” Vercelotti said.

Vercelotti added that he hasn’t seen a mayoral race with this many candidates for years and told us name recognition will be a big factor in making it past the primary.

“If you look back on past preliminary elections, voter turnout is really low. It’s about seven-and-a-half percent in 2019, so you don’t have to get a lot of votes. You just have to get more than the third, fourth, and fifth place finishers,” Vercelotti explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has told us he intends to run for a seventh term. However, an official announcement has not yet been made.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA
Getting Answers: asthma and air quality in the Pioneer Valley
The Wichita Co. Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in...
Chicopee man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal court
A strong cold front will bring rain Friday morning, then gusty wind and colder temperatures in...
Janna's Friday Forecast
It’s no secret the weather has been abnormally warm for this time of year and the unexpected...
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Chicopee Police Cruiser
Part of Chicopee Street in Chicopee closed after person is struck by vehicle