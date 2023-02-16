Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s no secret the weather has been abnormally warm for this time of year and the unexpected temperatures are having an impact on businesses in the area.

The warmer temperatures have many in western Massachusetts thinking ahead.

“(A) lot of people are planning for the summer. They don’t want to wait and I can’t blame them ‘cuz they go on vacation for a few thousand dollars a week. For an above-ground pool, they can go for the whole summer,” said Ted Hebert, owner of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas.

Hebert said the warmer than usual winter has meant a boost for business.

“Right now, in the middle of February, my guys are changing a liner. We couldn’t do this normally until April,” Hebert added.

Contractors are also seeing advantages. We stopped by Lotus General Contracting in West Springfield. Owner James Stephenson told Western Mass News that the higher temperatures have allowed a jumpstart on projects and it makes their work easier.

“For the consumer, it’s better because we don’t have to open doors when it’s frigid cold and we’re not gonna impact their heating costs and for our workers, it’s a little bit more convenient because when it’s cold out. It doesn’t matter how tough a guy is. Fingers get cold when you’re outside cutting things,” Stephenson explained.

Meantime, at Calabrese Farms in Southwick, they said this weather can impact some of their crops. Farm manager Joe Calabrese explained that the snow helps insulate the ground and add moisture. As for the temperature climb, he told us it can affect the orchards.

“The tree doesn’t know whether to stay dormant or producing the buds on it which will, later on, be the fruit of the season, so we’ve been taking samples of the trees and bringing them in here and seeing if we can get them to blossom and if they don’t blossom, it means the bud already tried to open up and froze off the plant, so it could eliminate all the peach crop this year or even the apples,” Calabrese noted.

However, Calabrese added that they could head to the fields earlier this spring to grow other crops.

“We’d be harvesting a couple weeks earlier come June and July for sweet corn and lettuce, cabbage, and all the early crops, snap peas, and everything like that, so there are some advantages to it, but there’s more disadvantages to having a really cold and snowy winter,” Calabrese said.

