Holyoke Police make arrest, seize gun and drugs following Dwight Street search

One person has been arrested after police in Holyoke seized a gun and several illegal drugs.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after police in Holyoke seized a gun and several illegal drugs.

Angel Carrasquillo, 32 was taken into custody after the Western Mass. FBI Task Force, ATF, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and others conducted a search warrant on Dwight Street.

During a search of Carrasquillo’s home, police reportedly found a handgun with an extended magazine and several drugs, along with cash.

Carrasquillo is now facing several drug and gun-related charges.

