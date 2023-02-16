Holyoke Police make arrest, seize gun and drugs following Dwight Street search

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after police in Holyoke seized a gun and several illegal drugs.

Angel Carrasquillo, 32 was taken into custody after the Western Mass. FBI Task Force, ATF, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and others conducted a search warrant on Dwight Street.

During a search of Carrasquillo’s home, police reportedly found a handgun with an extended magazine and several drugs, along with cash.

Carrasquillo is now facing several drug and gun-related charges.

