Man found guilty of animal cruelty for repeatedly punching dog

Dennis Glenn, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty for beating his dog. He faces up...
Dennis Glenn, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty for beating his dog. He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada jury found a 29-year-old man guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty in relation to the beating of his dog.

Dennis Mark Glenn, 29, had originally been charged with one felony count of the malicious torture, mutilation or killing of a dog, cat or pet. The jury ultimately convicted Glenn of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30, KOLO reports.

Glenn was arrested by Reno Police in April 2022 when officers were called to a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, they determined the fight had broken out when bystanders saw Glenn beating his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull.

Surveillance footage showed Glenn punching the dog multiple times before picking it up and throwing it across the street onto the concrete sidewalk, where he again punched it multiple times.

The dog did not show aggression and was seen cowering and trying to run away.

Passersby intervened during the beating, trying to get Glenn to stop, prompting the fight.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus
FILE - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide if...
Parts of Trump special grand jury report in Georgia to be released
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
Rep. Orlando Ramos announces his race for Springfield Mayor
Representative Orlando Ramos running for Springfield Mayor
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
GRAPHIC: People flee mall, police response seen on security camera