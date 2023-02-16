MGM Springfield announces reopenings, new hours for some restaurants and amenities

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday was the dawn of a new day at MGM Springfield as it is officially continuing its growth at its restaurants and other spots.

“Today, we are extending this reopening story...this comeback story,” said MGM Springfield President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kelley.

Starting this week, the hours at multiple restaurants and lounges are expanding and are returning to more of a pre-pandemic scene. It is a promise made by MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle back in January, which will bring the Springfield casino in-line with Las Vegas.

“In Las Vegas, our quick casual dining is open, generally, seven days a week. All of our fine dining and specialty restaurants are four or five days a week, full-stop, so the fact that a restaurant is closed for a couple days is not uncommon, particularly in this labor market,” Hornbuckle explained in January.

That return-to-normal at MGM Springfield now underway at TAP Sports Lounge and bowling lanes, Costa, and The Roasted Bean. The Topgolf Swing Suite and Bar will also reopen on Friday, serving both group reservations and walk-ins on weekends, but the new hours of operation are not the only changes. Costa is adding new items, like arancini, to their menu, which MGM Springfield spokesperson Beth Ward said patrons will enjoy.

“We have New York Strip. We have fettucine Bolognese. We have a lot of different items on the menu that is part of our plan to offer more and more as we are able to hire more and get people back into the kitchen and offer what the guests have been demanding,” Ward explained.

As for workforce promises, Kelley told us the casino is on the right track.

“On January 1, 2022 fast forward through today, we have grown our workforce by over 20 percent,” Kelley explained.

We’re told more expanded operations are expected in the coming weeks.

TAP Sports Lounge - expanded lunch service and new hours: Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TAP Bowling Lanes are now open with new hours: Monday through Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Costa has new hours: Friday through Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Roasted Bean is open seven days a week with new hours: Sunday through Monday: 7 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Topgolf Swing Suite reopens Friday, February 17 with new and expanded weekend hours: Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Last reservation one hour prior to close



