Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A single mom of seven, who has seen success after starting a cookie business in Springfield, has now expanded to Westfield.

“This has been our dream for a long time,” said Jenei Rivera, bakery manager at Hot Oven Cookies.

It has been quite the journey for Sheila Coon, owner of Hot Oven Cookies and her family. The mother of seven told Western Mass News that back in 2014, she and her family were living in a homeless shelter in Springfield. Fast forward to 2023 and she’s emotional talking about her daughter, Jenei, managing their new location in Westfield and remembering those tough times.

“My daughter sat there with me in that homeless shelter, she’s going to be running that shop, and in a year or two, she will be opening her own shop…That’s what we are doing,” Coon explained.

Looking back on the challenges they faced to get to this point, Coon told us how she wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer and refused to quit, so she created what was called her ‘broke’ plan

“I created a company, I came up with the name, I didn’t have to come up with the product because my kids already came up with 1,000 cookie flavors and I said ‘We are going to do this,’” Coon added.

Her cookie delivery business turned into a cookie truck and then a store in Springfield, now a store in Westfield, and there are plans for a store in Boston. With the grand opening in Westfield on Thursday, Rivera told us she feels confident being in charge, thanks to her mother’s training

“She has built it up to this point and I feel very grateful to be able to take the reins from her and to continue to live out our dream and our legacy as a family…We literally worked up from below the ground, like we had to climb out of the trenches we were in…This is evidence enough that is you fight for what you want hard enough your dreams will come true,” Rivera explained.

The Westfield location will have similar hours to those in Springfield: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until cookies are sold out for the day.

