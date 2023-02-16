Part of Chicopee Street in Chicopee closed after person is struck by vehicle

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed after a person was hit by a vehicle.

Chicopee Street is closed near Florence Street while police investigate the crash, which reportedly involves serious injuries. The Chicopee Police crash reconstruction team is on their way.

Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne added that the crash involved a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and that the driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes and it’s not yet known how long the road will be closed.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

