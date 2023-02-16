Representative Orlando Ramos running for Springfield Mayor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, Representative Orlando Ramos announced he is running for Mayor of Springfield.

He turned to Facebook to post his announcement saying, “I’m a State Representative, union carpenter, and a proud girl Dad. I was born and raised in Springfield by a single mother who worked as a cashier at Walmart. She sacrificed so I could graduate from Putnam, become a carpenter, and purchase my first home

As City Councilor, I lowered property taxes for seniors and got illegal dirt bikes off the streets. As State Rep, I stopped the biomass plant, ensured small businesses were included in sports betting and secured millions of dollars for Springfield.

Domenic Sarno has changed. He’s taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from special interests to turn a blind eye to rising crime, police scandals, and skyrocketing utility prices.

As Mayor, I’ll be accountable only to you and focus on safety and affordability. I am the only candidate with City and State experience ready to move Springfield forward.”

