Representative Orlando Ramos running for Springfield Mayor

Rep. Orlando Ramos announces his race for Springfield Mayor
Rep. Orlando Ramos announces his race for Springfield Mayor(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, Representative Orlando Ramos announced he is running for Mayor of Springfield.

He turned to Facebook to post his announcement saying, “I’m a State Representative, union carpenter, and a proud girl Dad. I was born and raised in Springfield by a single mother who worked as a cashier at Walmart. She sacrificed so I could graduate from Putnam, become a carpenter, and purchase my first home

As City Councilor, I lowered property taxes for seniors and got illegal dirt bikes off the streets. As State Rep, I stopped the biomass plant, ensured small businesses were included in sports betting and secured millions of dollars for Springfield.

Domenic Sarno has changed. He’s taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from special interests to turn a blind eye to rising crime, police scandals, and skyrocketing utility prices.

As Mayor, I’ll be accountable only to you and focus on safety and affordability. I am the only candidate with City and State experience ready to move Springfield forward.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Police investigating reported threat against Northampton, South Hadley, Ludlow high schools
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport
Authorities are investigating after a Mass. State Police cruiser was hit by a vehicle Wednesday...
State Police cruiser struck along I-91 north in Easthampton
Emanii Martinez
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Town by Town: Springfield police pinning ceremony, teddy bear drive, benefit programs for older...
Town by Town: Springfield police pinning ceremony, teddy bear drive, benefit programs for older residents
Town by Town: Springfield police pinning ceremony, teddy bear drive, benefit programs for older...
Town by Town: Springfield police pinning ceremony, teddy bear drive, benefit programs for older residents
104th Fighter Wing hosts major accident exercise at Barnes
104th Fighter Wing hosts major accident exercise at Barnes
Getting Answers: Employees concerned of falling debris at a Springfield courthouse garage
Getting Answers: Employees concerned of falling debris at a Springfield courthouse garage