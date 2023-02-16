A South Hadley nursing home takes in residents after closures in 4 other homes

By Olivia Hickey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Feb. 15, 2023
SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new nursing home opened in South Hadley and they are taking in displaced residents after four closures in other nursing homes.

Blue Point Healthcare recently purchased Vantage of South Hadley on Granby Road, redeeming it Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation.

Andrew Gillis, a nursing home administrator at Blue Point Management said they have already accepted transferring patients, “We have 132 beds and today, we have 112 I think in-house so you know we normally 15-20 open beds.”

Vantage of South Hadley expressed they could have space for loved ones displaced by the recent closings in four other nursing homes.

“We have large rooms,” said Gillis. “We also have all of our services or generally in the house in the sense of. We have a rehab in house our rehab team we have hospice that can come in and provide services we have mental health services.”

Gillis also explained how others can apply or transfer to their facility.

“They can call or even just show up you know,” said Gillis. “Ideally, during regular business hours so we could try to give them a tour and show them the facility so we’re trying to accommodate people quickly.”

Pamela Taylor O’Donell, the reginal director, and a clinical nurse at Bluepoint Management said, “I’m clinically reviewing the residents that are requesting to come here to the facility. We’re making sure that we can appropriately care for them and it’s the appropriate setting for everybody to come in. As we review those patients, we send back that we have a bed available and if the family is agreeable to send them here, then that’s what we’re doing.”

But the nursing home is not only welcoming patients they are also hiring for many roles, including CNA’s and LPN’s.

“We reached out to all four facilities,” said Gillis. “We provided our information, provided our open jobs and actually we got some initial responses. The good thing I would say is I’m expecting 100% of people to come in to be experienced you know and know the industry which makes it that much easier and we’re gonna try to accommodate not just the residents but the employees.”

For anyone who is interested in applying to Pioneer Valley Health and Rehabilitation, they are hosting a job fair on Wednesday night until 7:00 p.m.

