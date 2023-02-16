Rain moving in and unseasonable warmth moves out Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up getting chillier than expected in the valley last night and early this morning and with a quick build up of clouds, highs ended up shy of records today. However, many hit 56-57 degrees this afternoon, which is 20 degrees above normal!

A few light showers come through this evening with a passing warm front, but we are not expecting much. Behind the front, dew points rise and it may feel a little balmy out with occasional drizzle and fog around.

Friday morning begins mild and damp with some fog and temperatures in the upper 40s. Breezes out of the south-southwest increase and some gusts to 20mph are expected a few hours after sunrise. Rain moves in with a cold front and may fall heavily at times and a rumble of thunder is possible too. Once the cold front passes through, rain will end and wind shifts to the northwest and increases. Some 30-40mph gusts are possible into the early evening and temperatures drop quickly.

Blustery and much colder Friday evening into Saturday morning with temperatures dipping into the teens and wind chills nearing single digits. We keep a lighter northwesterly breeze Saturday and get the sunshine back, but temperatures only make it into the 30s to around 40-normal for February!

High pressure will give us another cold night Saturday into Sunday morning, though a southerly flow will be ushering in milder air for Sunday with highs nearing 50. High clouds increase, but we remain dry. A few rain showers are possible by Monday morning and possibly later in the evening, but most of Presidents Day looks dry and mild.

From Tuesday through the end of next week, our weather begins trending cooler and more unsettled. However, chances for a big snow or wintry event are still low and right now these systems look to bring a mix or a mix changing to rain. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.