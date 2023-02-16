Town by Town: Springfield police pinning ceremony, teddy bear drive, benefit programs for older residents

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Wilbraham, and Easthampton.

On Wednesday morning, a police pinning ceremony was held in order to give thanks to those who serve the city of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and police superintendent Cheryl Clapprood held a special promotion ceremony for the Springfield Police Department at city hall.

The event highlighted Springfield’s newly promoted sergeants and newest lieutenant on the Springfield police force.

Margolis Orthodontics kicked off a teddy bear drive in Wilbraham to support mental health, in a partnership with Miravista Behavioral Health Center.

Those who would like to donate bears are encouraged to drop them off at Dr. Margolis’ office on 3 Crane Drive in Wilbraham or at Miravista Behavioral Health Center which is on Main Street in Holyoke.

Finally, the Easthampton town council discussed aging urges.

Older residents are encouraged to stop by the mayor’s office for a “benefits check-up.”

We are told the council’s outreach workers can help older residents living on a small, or fixed income, find and enroll in benefits programs that help to save them money.

