Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a freight train derailment Thursday near Detroit that sent several train cars off the tracks, officials said.

Video from the scene of the derailment in Van Buren Township showed that numerous train cars from the Norfolk Southern train were off the tracks.

The derailment just before 9 a.m., in an area west of Detroit Metropolitan Airport left the tracks damaged and the wheels disconnected from some rail cars, but police said there were no reported injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment.

Authorities were urging motorists and residents to avoid the area while they investigate. Several local roads were temporarily closed by the derailment.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, said her office has been in touch with the federal officials, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. She said in a statement that a train car “carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars” and the EPA was sending a team to the scene.

