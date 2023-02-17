1 dies from stabbing at New Jersey high school basketball game

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday night in Trenton. (WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a New Jersey high school basketball game on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during the Mercer County high school basketball championship at Cure Arena in Trenton, officials said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton.

Investigators say Glanton was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time as to what sparked the stabbing.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
File Graphic
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield
Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location