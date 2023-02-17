1 person seriously injured in crash along I-291 in Springfield

Authorities are investigating a single-car crash along Interstate 291 in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a single-car crash along Interstate 291 in Springfield.

Mass. State Police said troopers responded to the crash on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 3, around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old Springfield man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both travel lanes were closed for a time, but those reopened around 9:15 a.m.

