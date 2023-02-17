2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced the violence after news of the arrest broke.

“I want to be very clear: anti-Semitism and hate crimes have no place in our city or our country,” Bass said. “Those who engage in either will be caught and held fully accountable.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
File Graphic
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield
Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location