4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game

A 4-year-old went viral after being featured on the jumbotron at a hockey game. (Source: DETROIT RED WINGS, WDIV, BRANDON ADAMS, THE QUAKER OATS COMPANY, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A little boy got almost as much attention as the players at a recent pro hockey game in Michigan.

The crowd booed every time the jumbotron showed opposing fans from Vancouver and cheered every time George came up – even if he didn’t quite figure out why the crowd was cheering for him.

“He didn’t know it was about him. He just kept saying, ‘Red team’s winning,’” his mom, Chelsea Miller, said.

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling him “King George” on the internet.

Miller describes her son as shy, amid a whirlwind of attention.

“There were probably at least 100 people that asked to take pictures with him and high fives and, ‘Can I get an autograph?’ even,” she explained.

George’s mom said they were hoping his sign saying, “It’s my first game” would get him on camera, but they weren’t expecting this reaction.

“Everyone just made it so special for us,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Police confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
File Graphic
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location

Latest News

Crews were called to a fire on Page Boulevard in Springfield on February 17, 2023
Crews battle house fire on Page Blvd. in Springfield
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
Rain left behind what appeared to be a soot or dirt-like residue in vehicles in the Channel 3...
Questions raised over mysterious residue found on some Connecticut vehicles
FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the...
Republicans to adopt loyalty pledge for debate participants
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial