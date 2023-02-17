5 people hospitalized after Thursday morning crash in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday morning, 5 people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Hampden.

Hampden Police and Fire crews responded to the crash in the area of Main Street. and Somers Road.

Those roads were closed while crews cleared the scene but have since reopened.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries of the 5 people.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

