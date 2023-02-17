Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam man surprised a little boy fighting cancer, who is now feeling like a real rock star.

Leland Moccia, a four-year-old West Springfield native, has been battling brain cancer since 2019. His mom, Elizabeth Theriaque, told Western Mass News their journey has been a long one

“He was diagnosed with pediatric ependymoma. We then went through three rounds of chemo, six weeks of radiation, and a ten-and-a-half-hour neurosurgery,” Theriaque said.

The initial surgery removed about 80 percent of the mass. However, this past August, another growth was discovered and, in November, he had his second surgery

“We just had another MRI January 11th and everything looked clear, but they did tell us with his type of cancer there is one reoccurrence there is usually multiple,” Theriaque added.

However, through it all, the family has stayed strong and Theriaque said whenever anyone does something nice for Leland, it warms her heart

“It makes you feel happy and appreciate people and life that much more because the world is a scary place despite going through cancer,” Theriaque noted.

One of those people is Thomas Forgues, an Agawam resident who makes guitars as a hobby. He told us he learned about Leland through Facebook posts by a woman he went to school with, Leland’s grandmother, and he wanted to help.

“I saw one of the posts where he had a little plastic guitar and is said ‘I do that. Maybe I’ll make him one,’” Forgues said.

Forgues found out about Leland’s love for John Deere tractors and went with that color scheme. Two weeks later, it was ready.

“I hope when he gets bigger, he comes to see me and I’ll build him a full-sized guitar,” Forgues noted.

When Leland was asked if he feels like a rockstar, he agreed, saying “my doctors call me that.”

The next steps for Leland to become a rockstar is he is going to need an amp.

