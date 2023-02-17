Chicopee officials continue push for pedestrian safety following deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community is mourning a man who was hit and killed by a car on Thursday, which is the latest in a string of deadly pedestrian crashes.

The incident occurred at the corner of Florence and Chicopee Streets on Thursday and the man’s death marks the fifth pedestrian death in Chicopee since October.

“We’ve lost a Chicopee resident and someone who won’t be at the dinner table tonight,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

The first deadly crash dates back to October 8 on Springfield Street, then again on the same street, another crash happened on October 29. One month later, crashes on November 28 and November 30 were both deadly and both were on Chicopee Street. There was then this crash on Chicopee Street on February 16.

Vieau told Western Mass News that the issue of road safety is top of mind for him and other city leaders.

He told us earlier this month that he requested $200,000 from the city council, which was approved. Digging deeper into plans for that money, we found it will be dedicated to things like pedestrian crosswalk signs, flashing light beacons at crosswalks and more, which will all be in an effort to make the roadways safer.

“It’s hitting me pretty hard. I’m losing sleep over the fact that people are losing their lives crossing the streets and we’re doing everything we can,” Vieau added.

However, he said these things do take time. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that the police department is still focused on increasing traffic patrols, but he asked that drivers and pedestrians do their part as it could save their lives.

“Make eye contact with the drivers, make sure they know you’re intending to cross the road when you step out. Take the extra second to make sure the vehicles are actually stopping for you,” Odiorne said.

This latest pedestrian crash remains under investigation, but we are told the driver stayed on-scene and is cooperating with police.

