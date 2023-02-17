Getting Answers: City Council will vote to review Northampton’s discrimination history

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton City Council considered a move to study past injustices on black citizens in the city.

On Thursday night, the council took up a resolution that could lead to reparations.

Community leaders in Northampton joined together and hoped to get this resolution passed.

Western Mass News spoke with City Councilor Garrick Perry, one of the three city councilors behind this move.

Councilor Perry said they will vote on whether or not to form a commission to review a history of slavery in the city as well as discriminatory practices.

The goal is to study subjects such as housing disparities for black citizens, or obstacles for black businesses in Northampton.

“We’re in need of community, of coming together,” said Councilor Perry. “It is really, I think, important now to start tackling these issues of ‘why Northampton doesn’t have the same population of African Americans as some of our neighboring cities?’ ‘Why we’ve only had three black city councilors?’”

Perry said he plans to vote yes on this legislation this evening.

That meeting is set to take place virtually at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.