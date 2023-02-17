Getting Answers: City Council will vote to review Northampton’s discrimination history

Getting Answers: City Council will vote to form commission to study Northampton’s history
By Paris Dunford, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton City Council considered a move to study past injustices on black citizens in the city.

On Thursday night, the council took up a resolution that could lead to reparations.

Community leaders in Northampton joined together and hoped to get this resolution passed.

Western Mass News spoke with City Councilor Garrick Perry, one of the three city councilors behind this move.

Councilor Perry said they will vote on whether or not to form a commission to review a history of slavery in the city as well as discriminatory practices.

The goal is to study subjects such as housing disparities for black citizens, or obstacles for black businesses in Northampton.

“We’re in need of community, of coming together,” said Councilor Perry. “It is really, I think, important now to start tackling these issues of ‘why Northampton doesn’t have the same population of African Americans as some of our neighboring cities?’ ‘Why we’ve only had three black city councilors?’”

Perry said he plans to vote yes on this legislation this evening.

That meeting is set to take place virtually at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
File Graphic
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield
Getting Answers: 4 candidates now running for mayor of Springfield
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Getting Answers: impact of mild winter weather on local businesses
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location