Getting Answers: Criminal justice expert weighs in on school hoax threats

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, Western Mass News spoke with a criminal justice expert about the need to continue taking school hoax calls seriously.

Dozens of schools throughout the Bay State have dealt with disruption this week as fake threats came into 911 and dispatch line.

Craig Dunton, an associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University said, “It’s the equivalent of crying wolf and when the wolf actually shows up, it is so severe and so many direct and indirect consequences from it that I think it’s kind of, especially for police, they can’t not treat one seriously.”

Half a dozen schools in western Mass. have fallen victim to swatting calls over the past week.

The recent wave of hoax calls raised questions over the response to these types of situations by police and the public.

Dunton explained that while the public have grown tired of hoax calls, police continue to respond with the same level of concern.

“I think maybe the public might be a little more kind of desensitized to it,” said Dunton. “But I think the police have to take every one of them just as serious.”

Over the course of the week, we have seen different scenarios with total lockdowns at schools in Westfield, Chicopee, and Springfield on Monday and Tuesday, to a “shelter in place” in Northampton on Wednesday, and Ludlow choosing to do neither.

Ludlow Police Chief Dan Valadas told us why safety protocols like lockdown or “shelter in place” were not initiated on Wednesday.

“Quickly it was learned that in the perimeter of the high school, as the perimeter check was occurring, there was no one standing anywhere near or on the grounds of Ludlow High School at the time,” said Chief Valadas. “There was simply no need to everyone present that they needed to disturb any of the classes or anything that was going on at the high school.”

But scenes like these at many schools this week left students, parents, and communities on-edge. Dunton explained it is important for law enforcement to respond to every call like it is real until proven otherwise.

“In all likelihood, it’s not a serious problem,” said Dunton. “Of course, with these constant lockdowns and lockdown drills these are traumatic for students but again if they’re not, should there be one, if there is a serious call and it’s not responded to appropriately it would be so significantly bad for everyone involved.”

Western Mass News reached out to the Commonwealth Fusion Center for comment and are still waiting to hear back.

Local and state police continue to investigate the origin of these calls.

