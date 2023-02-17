Gov. Healey names interim leader of Mass. State Police

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has announced her choice to temporarily lead the Massachusetts State Police.

Lt. Col. John Mawn Jr. assumed the role of interim colonel on Friday. He replaced Col. Christopher Mason, who retired Friday after 40 years in law enforcement.

Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a statement:

“As a veteran member of the Massachusetts State Police, Lieutenant Colonel Mawn has earned the respect of his colleagues through his meaningful contributions to the Department’s professionalism and police services...I know that his work ethic, expertise, and leadership skills will steadily guide the Department forward while the process to identify a permanent successor is underway.”

Mawn has spent 30 years with the Mass. State Police. He joined the force in 1993 after serving in the Marines during the Gulf War and in Kuwait and six years as an officer with the Harwich Police Department. Before becoming interim colonel, Mawn was commander of the department’s Division of Investigative Services, which investigates violent crimes and homicides, crimes against children, narcotics offenses, organized crime, and cybercrime. The unit provides services to the state’s district attorneys, the state’s attorney general, and the state fire marshal’s office.

“I look forward to building upon the Department’s steadfast efforts to enhance public safety, implement reforms that foster public trust, and adopt innovations that strengthen our ability to provide the highest levels of policing services to residents and visitors across the Commonwealth,” Mawn said in a statement.

Plans are underway to begin a comprehensive search process to identify and review prospective candidates for the permanent colonel role.

