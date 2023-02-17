Healthcare experts concerned with upcoming closure of 3 Baystate Urgent Care centers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three urgent care centers in western Massachusetts are set to close at the end of this month. Healthcare experts said the timing is bad as hospitals are experiencing overcrowding and long wait times.

Baystate Health and Shields Health will be closing their urgent care center on March 31. The three centers closing are in Longmeadow, Feeding Hills, and Westfield. Dr. Melissa Mattison, a clinical associate professor at Western New England University, worries these closures may have a big impact on already strained emergency departments.

“Patients will see a decrease in care unfortunately. They may not be able to get any health care. They may not be able to go to the emergency department and the emergency department may be very full,” Mattison said.

Mattison believes this won’t be the only group of urgent cares to close. She told Western Mass News that this could lead to more overcrowding at local emergency rooms, leading to even longer wait times and the concern is that patients will miss out on quality health care.

“The health care clinics that we see, the urgent care clinics, really serve a great purpose to provide patients access to care on a daily basis, so it makes it more accessible and affordable,” Mattison noted.

Baystate and Shields cited a staffing shortage as their reason for closing the centers. Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said in a statement:

“The difficult but necessary decision to close these jointly-owned urgent care centers is reflective of the fact that like most of our health care colleagues across the nation, we are struggling with staff shortages and these urgent care sites are no exception.”

Western Mass News reached out to Katie Murphy, the president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, about the closures. She’s also worried about patients’ access to health care, but also nurses access to job opportunities that fit their lifestyle.

“People who have children or elderly they are taking care of, they might want the schedules that an urgent care gives. They might like doing that type of work,” Murphy explained.

Baystate Health encouraged patients to use their Convenient Care locations in Springfield, Northampton, and Palmer, which will remain open.

