Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a...
The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”(Finlay Glen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It took more than a century, but a letter addressed to a south London flat finally reached its destination.

The current occupant, Finlay Glen, saw the year “16″ on the envelope and assumed it meant 2016 until he noticed the stamp featured King George the Fifth instead of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”

She wrote about a family holiday in Bath and said she was suffering from “a very heavy cold.”

A local magazine is putting together an article about the discovery, but what happened to the letter is still a mystery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Police confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
File Graphic
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash

Latest News

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler...
Illinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents