Local veterinarian addresses recall of popular prescription dog food

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A recent voluntary recall from a popular dog food brand is causing concern for pet owners across the country.

Nestlé Purina Petcare Company is pulling select bags of their Purina Pro-plan Veterinary Diets EL Elementa. This specific product is a prescription dry dog food for pups with food sensitivities or allergies. The recall comes after the company determined the product may contain too much Vitamin D. The discovery was made when two dogs experienced Vitamin D toxicity while on the diet. Luckily, both pets recovered after being taken off the diet.

The recall is prompting Western Mass News to get answers on how too much Vitamin D could impact your pet’s health. We caught up with mobile veterinarian Robert Sidorsky, while he was out making his rounds visiting his four-legged patients. He explained that as mammals, we all need some Vitamin D in our diets.

“Vitamin D is necessary for your metabolism and it’s the main way calcium gets absorbed in the body,” Sidorsky said.

However, too much can cause some major issues.

“With more Vitamin D, more calcium gets absorbed and it ends up destroying kidney function,” Sidorsky added.

Following the recall, the Food and Drug Administration posted some of the symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity on their website. They include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling and kidney failure. Sidorsky assured Western Mass News that, as of now, this issue is isolated to this one specific prescription dog food

“Purina is generally very good diet, especially these are all prescription diet, so the only way anyone will be getting this diet in the first place is if a veterinarian prescribed it, so it’s a very reduced population of dogs,” Sidorsky explained.

However, since this product is prescribed to dogs who already suffer from intestinal issues, we wanted to know if that could be cause for increase concern.

“Any toxicity like this in any dog and any issue is going to cause increased concern an alarm and risk,” Sidorsky noted.

Although high levels of Vitamin D would impact anyone’s health, he said pups on this diet may be more prone to symptoms due to their preexisting sensitivities. Sidorsky recommended if your dog is on this diet, take them off it immediately and throw the food away in a place where no other animals can find it. Also, if your dog is experiencing any symptoms, contact your vetrinarian immediately.

We’ve reached out to Purina for a statement and they said:

“The health of pets and safety of our products are our top priorities, which is why we took action to issue this recall following two complaints. The recalled dog food is a veterinary diet that is only available with a prescription, and no other Purina products are impacted”

