Palmer crews respond to utility pole knocked down by dump truck on Ware Street

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, Palmer crews responded to a utility pole knocked down by a dump truck on Ware Street.

Officials confirmed the incident occurred in the area of 1700 Ware Street.

The Palmer Police Department confirmed the driver was the only person in the vehicle and has suffered minor injuries.

Palmer crews and National Grid are currently on-scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

