Police investigating after shell casings found on Providence Street in Chicopee

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the public’s help after shell casings were found in a Chicopee roadway.

Officers were called to the area of 51 Providence Street in Chicopee on Thursday. When they arrived, they also found a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.

It’s believed that the incident took place sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Chicopee Police are asking if anyone may have video footage of the area to call their detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.

