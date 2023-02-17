Seasonable temperatures return with dry air for the weekend

By Janna Brown
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures returned to the middle 50s today ahead of a cold front, which also brought a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Temperatures continue to fall tonight behind the front on gusty northwesterly breezes. Wind gusts may still reach 20-35mph tonight and the first half of the overnight, then will start to ease through sunrise.

Back to normal cold for February with temperatures falling into the upper teens by morning with wind chills nearing single digits! Skies become clear early in the night.

Sunny skies return Saturday and we keep a lighter breeze out of the northwest at around 5 to 15 mph. Highs climb into the 30s to low 40s, which is seasonable.

WATCH JANNA’s LATEST FORECAST STREAMING LIVE BELOW AT 5 P.M.

High pressure passes to our south, which will shift wind to the southwest late in the day. Temperatures still get cold Saturday night, but milder air returns Sunday with highs nearing 50. This southwesterly flow will also bring in a blanket of clouds, but our weather remains dry.

A warm front passes over southern New England Sunday night with some rain for the coast, then clouds linger Monday. A spot shower may come through western Mass Monday with a cold front, but chances are low. Cooler air follows this front for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we likely continue to stay above normal. Some energy passing by Tuesday night into Wednesday may bring some showers, but it’s looking light for now.

A more robust storm approaches Thursday and may begin as a wintry mix or even freezing rain-something to watch. Behind this storm we will likely have some gusty breezes and cooler air heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

