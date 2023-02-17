Springfield Police looking for car, driver involved in hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating the car or driver believed to be involved in a hit and run last week.

Springfield Police said that a pedestrian was crossing State Street, near Catherine Street, around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 when they were hit by a car.

A good Samaritan immediately took the pedestrian, who suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, to a nearby hospital and reported the crash days later.

Investigators believe that the car is likely a blue, silver, or grey sedan.

If you have any information on the incident, the car, or the driver, you are asked to call the Springfield Police traffic bureau at (413) 787-6325.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.