Suspects in Athol kidnapping, assault arraigned in court

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people were arraigned Friday in Orange District Court on charges stemming from a kidnapping during which two people were held against their will for hours in an Athol house.

One of the vicims of the alleged assault reported it to Athol Police the day after the incident occurred.

Franklin Payne, age 46, April McCassie, age 41, Brian Chamberland, age 38, James Murphy, age 30, Marlene Hill, age 44, and a Ronald Mitchell all face multiple charges in this alleged incident. Those charges include armed robbery, assault to maim, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy.

