Town by Town: African American mental health dedication, film screening, ‘Women Supporting Women’ event
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton.

On Thursday, a local artist used his creativity to shine light on African American mental health.

The Gándara Center on Columbus Avenue hosted a Black History Month celebration and dedication ceremony.

Springfield artist Gregory Drew, made a stained-glass piece for the event.

The artwork brought attention to the stigma surrounding mental health issues in the African American community.

The city of Chicopee hosted a film screening of the award-winning documentary “13th.”

The film examined the causes, consequences and hope around the U.S. prison system.

The screening was located at Chicopee City Hall auditorium.

Finally, a group of local women-owned businesses joined forces and hosted a “Women Supporting Women” event in Northampton.

The Sip & Shop event with the gals featured vendors and networking opportunities to empower and inspire female entrepreneurs.

The event took place at Northampton Volkswagen and Country Hyundai.

