West Springfield Police seek Jeep trespassing at Bear Hole Reservoir

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the owner of a Jeep seen at Bear Hole Reservoir on several dates, including December 21.

The vehicle was reported going around the locked gates and tresspasing in a watershed.

The Jeep is white or light colored, has straps from the roof to the front of the hood, and a large light bar.

If you have any information, you are being asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 ext. 238.

