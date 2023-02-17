West Springfield Police seek Jeep trespassing at Bear Hole Reservoir
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the owner of a Jeep seen at Bear Hole Reservoir on several dates, including December 21.
The vehicle was reported going around the locked gates and tresspasing in a watershed.
The Jeep is white or light colored, has straps from the roof to the front of the hood, and a large light bar.
If you have any information, you are being asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 ext. 238.
