2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield

Feb. 18, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have died following a car accident on on Bay Street in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 700 block of Bay Street around 1:45 a.m.

Police said that the vehicle went off the road and crashed into the woods, injuring an adult female driver and adult female passenger. Both women succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

