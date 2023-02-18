February Cold Returns After a stretch of Unseasonable Warmth!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind gusts have dropped off a bit since overnight, but the chill is certainly still around. Wind chills have dip into the lower teens and upper single digits!

Sunny skies return through the day today, and we keep a lighter breeze out of the northwest at around 5 to 15 mph. Highs climb into the 30s to low 40s, which is seasonable.

High pressure passes to our south, which will shift wind to the southwest late in the day. Temperatures still get cold Saturday night, but milder air returns Sunday with highs nearing 50. This southwesterly flow will also bring in a blanket of clouds, but our weather remains dry.

A warm front passes over southern New England Sunday night with some rain for the coast, then clouds linger Monday which is President’s Da . A spot shower may come through western Mass with a cold front, but chances are low. Cooler air follows this front for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we likely continue to stay above normal. Some energy passing by Tuesday night into Wednesday may bring some showers, but it’s looking light for now.

A more robust storm approaches Thursday and may begin as a wintry mix or even freezing rain-something to watch. Behind this storm we will likely have some gusty breezes and cooler air heading into the weekend.

