Getting Answers: Dr. Ciampi shares goals if elected Springfield mayor

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Four candidates are in the race to be the mayor of Springfield and Western Mass News heard from one candidate’s goals if elected as mayor.

Dr. David Ciampi called western Mass. his home for years and currently has his psychotherapy practice in the area.

“I was born here in Springfield,” said Dr. Ciampi. “I am 68 years old. Springfield has always been my primary residence. I guess I lived in different places of New York City. I want to Cleveland of the Madrid I have gone to I have given talks all around the world on different issues, but I have always considered Springfield my home.”

He told us he wanted to run for mayor of Springfield for many years, and now if elected, wants to improve the quality of life, and health of all residents.

“I have experience a lot of folks suffering in the city, they suffer from a ride, a vicious, poverty, mental illness, substance abuse,” said Dr. Ciampi. “It all comes down to human suffering with a poor communication skills. Their problems are seem to tied to medical issues as well for healthcare for healthcare services.”

Dr. Ciampi also wants to bring more social and economic opportunities to the city, like an annual carnival celebration, similar to the one in Rio De Janeiro.

“Geographically it’s located in two different locations. New York City to the southwest and Boston to the east see if major populations that can come into Springfield and when they come to Springfield, they would bring money with them, and I’ve been I can have a shot in the arm for small businesses.

Now, Dr. Ciampi is running against four well-known candidates, with experience in local politics.

State representative Orlando Ramos and City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman.

Dr. Ciampi also told us his perspective on social science and decades of working with people in the area can be just as valuable.

“It’s not really politics it’s public service commission of Public service, certain people and making contributions so that people at the theater quality of life so that’s the direction I’m coming from,” said Dr. Ciampi. “I believe they all want to run to mayor because they’re not happy with the status quo. They have ideas I would imagine that they could improve the quality of life of the people that live here, and I think it’s very honorable, and I think it’s very healthy to have a spirited debate, on the different ways, we can attack the problems that the people our neighbors face in the city.”

Dr. Ciampo also hopes his campaign will inspire others to stand up and make changes for themselves.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, for a statement on the candidacy.

“As I have stated previously, I have every intention of seeking re-election and I will make a formal announcement at the appropriate time.”

