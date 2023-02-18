Local billiards hall rallies to support family of man killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just 3 weeks after innocent bystander Trung “Michael” Tran was shot and killed at the Holyoke Mall, a local billiards hall rallied the community together and raised thousands of dollars to donate to the Tran family in their time of need.

Pool players in the region flocked to Ivory Billiards in Holyoke for a good cause. Event organizer Kelly Hall and Ivory Billiards co-owner Tom Lucchesi are raising money for Michael Tran, who was killed 3 weeks ago by Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez after Santana-Rodriguez opened fire on the Touch of Beauty Nail and Hair Salon in the Holyoke Mall where Tran was working.

Lucchesi told Western Mass News that over 100 players signed up before the day of the event, and even more showed up at the door to show their support.

“Amazing, the biggest response and biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” he said. “We’ve had quite a few charitable events at the Ivory Billiard Lounge. This by far is the largest we’ve ever had.”

Lucchesi added that those who came to play all felt that they needed to come together as a community after what they are calling a tragedy at the Holyoke Mall.

“Because of the tragedy at the Holyoke Mall where almost all of us had shopped and visited, it really struck home with us,” he said. “The more we’ve learned about Michael and Michael’s family, the more important it became to all of us to come together and be supportive at this time.”

Lucchesi and Hall had a goal set to raise $10,000 for the Tran family. They told Western Mass News that just an hour after starting the tournament, they had raised $8,300.

Hall, who knew Michael Tran personally, told us that she was emotional upon hearing their fundraising progress.

“I started to cry when I heard that our goal was $10,000 and we are certainly going to surpass that today,” she said. “I’m very excited. I can’t wait until the final number comes in, and I can’t wait to get this to the family.”

Hall told Western Mass News that she thinks Michael Tran would have been proud to see so many people come together to help his family.

“I was thinking it this morning,” she said. “I really couldn’t sleep last night, thinking about today. I kept thinking that Michael would be so grateful. He was so appreciative of everything, he was such a sweet person. I think he would be so grateful that we’re doing this for his wife and his son.”

