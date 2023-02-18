A local business will honor victim of deadly Holyoke Mall shooting by hosting fundraiser

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ivory Billiards will host a fundraiser to honor victim of deadly Holyoke Mall shooting.

It has been nearly three weeks since an innocent bystander was shot and killed at the Holyoke mall.

On January 28, an innocent bystander was shot and killed after Kenneth Santana Rodriguez allegedly opened fire at the Touch of Beauty Nail and Hair Salon, where Trang had worked for years.

Trang gave a pedicure to Santana Rodriguez’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

Tom Luccashi, co-owner of Ivory Billiards in Holyoke and co-organizer of the upcoming benefit tournament for Michael Trang.

The organizer of the event told us they’re grateful to the community who’s come together as family and friends of Michael Trang continue to mourn his death.

“We knew immediately that we needed to do something to help this family,” said Luccashi. “It was the right thing to do.”

The 33-year-old left behind a wife and son.

On Saturday, the New England Chapter of the American Pool Association will host a benefit tournament at Ivory Billiards in Holyoke.

“This tragedy really hits all of us, deeply,” said Luccashi.

Kelly Hall, one of the organizers told us she was one of Trang’s customers at the nail salon where the shooting took place.

“He was really a wonderful person,” said Hall. “I say to everyone if you knew Michael, you would be very impressed. He was 33 years old. He was diligent. He worked really hard and was all about his family.”

Saturday’s fundraiser will bring in thousands of dollars for the Trang’s family. Over 100 people have already signed up and the expectation it will sell out.

Luccashi told Western Mass News he’s grateful for the way the community has stepped in to help the Trang family heal from this tragedy.

“The outreach, the response from the western Mass. community, the business community has been amazing,” said Luccashi. “And that of our pool playing community.”

Luccashi explained that tomorrow’s event is expected to be the biggest fundraiser they’ve hosted at Ivory Billiards. There is a 25-dollar entry fee for Saturday’s event which is set to start at 11 a.m.

