Local officers volunteer in Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in West Springfield

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday night, local police officers served the public at Longhorn Steakhouse in West Springfield.

West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Sheffield, Monson, and state police officers paired up with waitstaff.

Officers helped serve dinner in return for donations towards the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.

Michael Wilk, a retired officer from the Chicopee Police Department said, “This is the positive side of law enforcement, this is the side officers enjoy doing more than anything because it gives back and it’s a positive light.”

Wilk added, “It’s a great opportunity for people to talk to police officers, not in a stressful situation, not when you need a police officer, not in a serious situation, but in a relaxed environment where you can have a good, relaxed conversation.”

A dozen officers volunteered at Friday’s event.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

