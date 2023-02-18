Pelham crews responded to car striking a utility pole on North Valley Road
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PELHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday morning, a car crashed into a utility pole in Pelham.
The Pelham Police and Fire Department along with Amherst Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on North Valley Road.
Officials confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital for a medical assessment.
This accident is under investigation.
