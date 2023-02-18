Pelham crews responded to car striking a utility pole on North Valley Road

PELHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday morning, a car crashed into a utility pole in Pelham.

The Pelham Police and Fire Department along with Amherst Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on North Valley Road.

Officials confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital for a medical assessment.

This accident is under investigation.

