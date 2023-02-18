Pittsfield nurse sentenced in federal court for stealing Fentanyl from a critical care patient

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, a Pittsfield registered nurse was sentenced in a Springfield federal court for stealing fentanyl that was administered to a critical care patient.

According to U.S. District Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, when 37-year-old Jessica Lotto worked as a nurse at Berkshire Medical Center in 2019. Lotto entered a patient’s room who was in critical care and used a syringe to steal fentanyl from the patient’s IV line.

Officials confirmed the patient was sedated and unaware of Lotto’s actions.

Lotto admitted to taking the drug from the patient and pled guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit or subterfuge in 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced Lotto to three months in prison along with a year of supervised release.

