Springfield crews responded to a basement fire on Newhall Street

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a basement fire on 101 Newhall Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews received the call at 5:43 p.m.

There was minor water and smoke damage.

Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad determined the cause to be a fire in a clothes dryer.

No one was displaced.

No reported injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after police allege their Enfield store was selling a large...
Investigation leads to seizure of over 1,000 items from Enfield smoke shop
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Police confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
File Graphic
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash

Latest News

Two schools in Windsor Locks evacuated after threats
Windsor Locks schools dismiss early following threats
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Pittsfield nurse sentenced in federal court for stealing Fentanyl from a critical care patient
Town by Town: Bright Nights Appreciation, MassHire Holyoke event, RV outdoor show
Town by Town: Bright Nights Appreciation, MassHire Holyoke event, RV outdoor show
Much cooler Saturday compared to the last few days, but back to normal!
Janna's Weekend Forecast