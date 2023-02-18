Springfield crews responded to a basement fire on Newhall Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a basement fire on 101 Newhall Street in Springfield.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews received the call at 5:43 p.m.
There was minor water and smoke damage.
Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad determined the cause to be a fire in a clothes dryer.
No one was displaced.
No reported injuries.
