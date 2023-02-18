Town by Town: Bright Nights Appreciation, MassHire Holyoke event, RV outdoor show

Town by Town: Bright Nights Appreciation, MassHire Holyoke event, RV outdoor show
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield.

On Friday, Ballroom at the Springfield Sheraton was filled with bright nights at forest park sponsors and supporters for the annual Bright Nights Appreciation Breakfast.

Presentations were made to Roy Frink, who is retiring after 20 years working at the front gate of forest park, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the team from the Springfield Park Department.

In keeping with valentine’s week theme, a “love letter to Springfield” video presentation and a special “all you need is love” music video were also shown at the event.

Now to Holyoke where Senator John Velis will emcee a MassHire Holyoke event where a brand-new initiative: “pillars of the community workforce” was presented to the community.

The new initiative funded by the executive office of housing and economic development’s community empowerment and reinvestment grant program.

At the sold-out event, local legislators took the “recovery ready workplace pledge”

Finally, the annual Springfield RV, camping and outdoor show was held at the eastern state’s exposition in West Springfield.

Since 1962, members of the camping chapter have operated what were told has become the largest RV show in New England and the longest-running event on exposition grounds.

The event features RV dealers, campgrounds, vendors, as well as entertainment for the whole family.

If you missed Friday’s kick off, the show will go on all weekend long, wrapping up on Monday.

