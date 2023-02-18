TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Authorities say a passenger with a loaded weapon was stopped before boarding a plane heading to Houston this week.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident happened at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Officers said a loaded rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag.

“Threat detection is our mission, and our dedicated workforce is protecting the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director Arden Hudson.

TSA officers said they immediately contacted a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy who took control of the loaded firearm and ammunition.

The traveler was a 52-year-old Jefferson, Louisiana, resident. TSA officials said he faces a civil penalty from the agency that could reflect a maximum of nearly $15,000.

“Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint,” Hudson said. “The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees.”

According to the TSA, its team intercepted a total of 90 guns last year at the New Orleans airport, calling the number disturbingly high.

