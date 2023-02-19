1 person displaced after house fire on White Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a porch fire spreading towards a home on White Street this morning in Ludlow.

Western Mass News crews saw several first responders outside the home.

Fire Chief Ryan Pease told us several surrounding fire departments were called in to put out the flames.

“Initial arriving crews saw heavy smoke and fire from the rear of home, quickly struck a second alarm which brought mutual aid from Wilbraham, Westover Three Rivers, and Chicopee,” said Chief Pease.

Chief Pease confirmed there was extensive damage to the interior and roof structure of the home. One person was inside the home at the time of the incident and has been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.