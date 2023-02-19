1 person displaced after house fire on White Street in Ludlow

1 person displaced after house fire on White Street in Ludlow
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a porch fire spreading towards a home on White Street this morning in Ludlow.

Western Mass News crews saw several first responders outside the home.

Fire Chief Ryan Pease told us several surrounding fire departments were called in to put out the flames.

“Initial arriving crews saw heavy smoke and fire from the rear of home, quickly struck a second alarm which brought mutual aid from Wilbraham, Westover Three Rivers, and Chicopee,” said Chief Pease.

Chief Pease confirmed there was extensive damage to the interior and roof structure of the home. One person was inside the home at the time of the incident and has been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Rain left behind what appeared to be a soot or dirt-like residue in vehicles in the Channel 3...
Questions raised over mysterious residue found on some Connecticut vehicles
Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar
Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar
Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating the car or driver believed to be...
Springfield Police looking for car, driver involved in hit-and-run

Latest News

Six Flags hosts hiring event in Agawam
Six Flags hosts hiring event in Agawam
Annual Grand Colleen Coronation and Ball Awards in Holyoke
St. Patrick’s Committee in Holyoke will crown Colleen Pageant winner
The Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
Police in Springfield are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old