Cloudy And Mild Today, Warm For President’s Day, Wintry By Midweek?
By Zack Duhaime
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful winter day yesterday with complete sunshine and temperatures in the 40′s, expect the clouds to win out today. As we push closer to noon time, we turn more overcast, but we look to stay dry all day Sunday. Temperatures will top off near 50 for many.

Monday, another mostly cloudy day with temperatures running mild, as highs may surpass the 50 degree mark in several locations. We do run the chance for some showers Monday evening once the sun goes down, lasting into the overnight. On the tail end of this weak system, we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in for the higher elevations.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look slightly unsettled, with mostly cloudy skies during the day, and a quick round of showers with brief mixing for higher elevations. The timing of the Tuesday system could mean more or less wintry precip.

Our next main weather system to watch for comes Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers look to move in late Wednesday, then turn over to rain showers. A wintry mix looks to take over for many with sleet, freezing rain overnight Wednesday lasting into Thursday Morning. Wintry mix and showers look to come to an end Thursday evening into the overnight. Temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday will be borderline around freezing mark, so this will impact the changeover to mixed precipitation.

Beyond that, Friday looks to feature sunshine, but it will be on the windy side. Winds coming out of the WNW 15-20mph possibly gusting over 30mph. Our next chance for wet weather looks to come Saturday into Sunday of next weekend, right now, looking like snow showers. The beginning of the following week, looks dry and breezy with temps in the seasonable range.

